Aion (AION) Market Capitalization Hits $20.19 Million

Aion (AION) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 18th. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.0403 or 0.00000163 BTC on major exchanges. Aion has a total market capitalization of $20.19 million and $748,742.97 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aion has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.90 or 0.00222248 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00101971 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00052040 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00057674 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004043 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000407 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

