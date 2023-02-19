Aion Trading 1.1% Higher This Week (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. In the last seven days, Aion has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. Aion has a total market cap of $20.15 million and $1.02 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.0402 or 0.00000163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.76 or 0.00222274 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00102330 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00050884 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00057370 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004179 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000407 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Aion Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

