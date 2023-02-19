Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Given New $131.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Airbnb from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.78.

Airbnb Stock Down 5.6 %

ABNB stock opened at $131.60 on Wednesday. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $81.91 and a fifty-two week high of $182.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $84.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Airbnb’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total transaction of $48,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 220,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,362,103.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 19,447 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.68, for a total transaction of $1,860,688.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,164.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total value of $48,485.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 220,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,362,103.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 664,850 shares of company stock valued at $77,083,564. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Airbnb by 161.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Airbnb by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Airbnb by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 88,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,886,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth $1,328,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Airbnb by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

