Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Raised to $144.00 at KeyCorp

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Airbnb’s FY2023 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ABNB. Robert W. Baird lowered Airbnb from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Airbnb from $121.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Airbnb from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Airbnb from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.78.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $131.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $84.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.76. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $182.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Airbnb will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total transaction of $48,485.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 220,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,362,103.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total value of $48,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 220,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,362,103.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $473,357.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,681,634.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 664,850 shares of company stock valued at $77,083,564 over the last quarter. 32.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 886.7% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 326.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in Airbnb by 65.8% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

