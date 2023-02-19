Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Raised to $165.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $165.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ABNB. KeyCorp upped their target price on Airbnb from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Airbnb from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Airbnb from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.78.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $131.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.20 and its 200-day moving average is $106.76. Airbnb has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $182.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Airbnb’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Airbnb will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total transaction of $48,485.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 220,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,362,103.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 12,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,171 shares in the company, valued at $7,023,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total value of $48,485.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 220,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,362,103.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 664,850 shares of company stock valued at $77,083,564 over the last 90 days. 32.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 9.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,709,000 after purchasing an additional 63,601 shares during the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $2,125,000. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

