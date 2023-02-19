Airbnb’s (ABNB) “Peer Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research reiterated their peer perform rating on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ABNB. Bank of America upped their price target on Airbnb from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Airbnb from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Airbnb from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.78.

Airbnb stock opened at $131.60 on Wednesday. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $81.91 and a fifty-two week high of $182.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $84.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.76.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 19,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.68, for a total value of $1,860,688.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,087 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,164.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $473,357.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,370 shares in the company, valued at $9,681,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 19,447 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.68, for a total value of $1,860,688.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,164.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 664,850 shares of company stock worth $77,083,564 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $332,438,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 64.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,604,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,255,000 after buying an additional 2,200,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 10.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,260,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,247,000 after buying an additional 2,062,575 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 55.3% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,092,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,564,000 after buying an additional 1,457,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 76.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,663,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,732,000 after buying an additional 1,149,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

