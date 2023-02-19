Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Stake Reduced by Dean Capital Management

Dean Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 41.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 84,514 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 535,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 192,939 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 58,298 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 9.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

AGI stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.91. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $11.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 125.02%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AGI. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. CIBC upped their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

