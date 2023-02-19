Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC lessened its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,444 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,982,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,648,000 after acquiring an additional 852,420 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.5% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,787,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,359,000 after purchasing an additional 328,490 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 26.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,090,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,293,000 after purchasing an additional 642,310 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,291,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,079,000 after buying an additional 46,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,244,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,459,000 after buying an additional 178,951 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 6,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $1,055,018.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,806 shares in the company, valued at $6,001,152.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 388,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,306,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 6,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $1,055,018.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,001,152.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,354 shares of company stock valued at $7,880,217. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

ARE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.63.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $161.58 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.74 and a 52-week high of $206.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.62, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.10.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($1.82). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $670.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $1.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.63%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

