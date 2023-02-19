Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) Price Target Raised to C$15.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Algoma Steel Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.
Algoma Steel Group Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ ASTL opened at $7.74 on Wednesday. Algoma Steel Group has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The stock has a market cap of $801.63 million, a P/E ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average of $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 1.79.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASTL. Polus Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,763,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the third quarter worth approximately $20,673,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,828,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 268.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,891,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,824 shares during the period. Finally, Sonic GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,608,000. 63.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Algoma Steel Group Company Profile
Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.
