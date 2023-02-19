Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Cut to “Neutral” at Eight Capital

Eight Capital lowered shares of Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital currently has C$11.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$10.35.

ASTL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Algoma Steel Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$10.75 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Get Algoma Steel Group alerts:

Algoma Steel Group Trading Down 2.9 %

TSE ASTL opened at C$10.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.93. Algoma Steel Group has a one year low of C$7.70 and a one year high of C$15.69.

About Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.