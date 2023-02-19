Algorand (ALGO) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $67.92 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.95 billion and approximately $67.92 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001110 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00079402 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00058339 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000351 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00010376 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00028846 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000323 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003732 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,325,107,840 coins and its circulating supply is 7,102,909,682 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

