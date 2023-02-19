Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Integral Health Asset Management LLC

Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,034 shares during the period. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 2.7% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $14,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,829,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,768,291,000 after buying an additional 126,373 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,997,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,020,524,000 after buying an additional 202,916 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,988,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $435,925,000 after buying an additional 79,369 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 968,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,187,000 after buying an additional 78,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 906,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,593,000 after buying an additional 31,584 shares during the last quarter.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.72.

ALNY opened at $222.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $229.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.09. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.58 and a 1 year high of $242.97.

In related news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $378,566.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

