Altium Capital Management LP Acquires 57,000 Shares of 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT)

Altium Capital Management LP raised its holdings in 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the quarter. Altium Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.37% of 2seventy bio worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSVT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in 2seventy bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in 2seventy bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 2,979 shares of 2seventy bio stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $30,773.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,609,251.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other 2seventy bio news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 2,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $30,773.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,609,251.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 3,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $33,283.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,098.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,113 shares of company stock valued at $323,226 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 2seventy bio stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $19.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.90. The stock has a market cap of $519.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.81.

TSVT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on 2seventy bio from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on 2seventy bio from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on 2seventy bio in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on 2seventy bio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

