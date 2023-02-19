Altium Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)

Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,270,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,000. Altium Capital Management LP owned about 30.09% of Unity Biotechnology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. ARCH Venture Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,970,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000.

Get Unity Biotechnology alerts:

Unity Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UBX opened at $4.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.12. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $18.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Unity Biotechnology

A number of research firms have recently commented on UBX. Wedbush raised their price objective on Unity Biotechnology to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Unity Biotechnology from $80.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

(Get Rating)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.