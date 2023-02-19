Altium Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 115,000 Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Arcellx during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Arcellx during the third quarter valued at $36,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Arcellx by 66.7% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Arcellx during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Arcellx in the first quarter worth $60,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Arcellx Stock Down 1.4 %
ACLX opened at $29.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Arcellx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $35.26.
In other news, insider Christopher Heery sold 2,500 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $77,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,790 shares of company stock worth $729,411. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.
Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).
