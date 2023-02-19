Altium Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 342,000 Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 342,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,000. Altium Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.33% of Alphatec at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ATEC. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Alphatec by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,633,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,680,000 after acquiring an additional 442,021 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphatec by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,718,120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,258,000 after acquiring an additional 392,635 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 327.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 456,972 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 350,032 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,386,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,119,000 after purchasing an additional 239,985 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375,501 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,996,000 after purchasing an additional 238,480 shares during the period. 48.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphatec

In other Alphatec news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 60,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,435,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,103,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphatec news, EVP David Sponsel sold 10,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 556,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,992.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 60,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,435,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,103,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,841,300 in the last quarter. 33.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphatec Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of Alphatec stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.73 and a 52-week high of $14.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Alphatec from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alphatec from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Alphatec from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphatec presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.64.

About Alphatec

(Get Rating)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

See Also

