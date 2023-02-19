Altium Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)

Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 553,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,258,000. BioAtla accounts for approximately 1.6% of Altium Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Altium Capital Management LP owned 1.47% of BioAtla at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BCAB. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of BioAtla by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BioAtla by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,970,000 after buying an additional 8,344 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in BioAtla during the first quarter worth $79,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in BioAtla during the first quarter worth $130,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in BioAtla during the first quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Get BioAtla alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of BioAtla from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of BioAtla in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

BioAtla Trading Up 3.9 %

Insider Transactions at BioAtla

NASDAQ BCAB opened at $3.72 on Friday. BioAtla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $12.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.27.

In related news, Director Sylvia Mcbrinn purchased 3,700 shares of BioAtla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.33 per share, for a total transaction of $30,821.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,125 shares in the company, valued at $76,011.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

BioAtla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.