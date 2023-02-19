Altium Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 658,796 Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC)

Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 658,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. Altium Capital Management LP owned about 2.55% of Benitec Biopharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Benitec Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 69.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benitec Biopharma Price Performance

BNTC opened at $0.21 on Friday. Benitec Biopharma Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $2.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About Benitec Biopharma

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

