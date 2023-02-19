Altium Capital Management LP Cuts Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Altium Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 46,000 shares during the quarter. Altium Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of Lantheus worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,742,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $317,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,269 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,047,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,692,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $119,039,000 after purchasing an additional 32,320 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 876,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,848,000 after purchasing an additional 110,474 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,791,000 after purchasing an additional 16,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

LNTH opened at $59.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.22 and a 200 day moving average of $65.19. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $87.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08 and a beta of 0.79.

LNTH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.80.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

