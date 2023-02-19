Altium Capital Management LP Grows Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Altium Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 288.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the first quarter valued at $4,369,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 132.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 18,667 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 24.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 660.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 19,060 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALKS. Mizuho raised their target price on Alkermes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Alkermes from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Alkermes from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.11.

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $28.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Alkermes plc has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $32.79.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $304.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its proprietary products include ARISTADA, ARISTADA INITIO, LYBALVI, and VIVITROL.

