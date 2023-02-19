Altium Capital Management LP Has $11.95 Million Stock Position in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)

Altium Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,132,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the quarter. BELLUS Health accounts for approximately 4.4% of Altium Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Altium Capital Management LP owned about 0.90% of BELLUS Health worth $11,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BLU. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in BELLUS Health by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in BELLUS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in BELLUS Health by 394.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in BELLUS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BELLUS Health alerts:

BELLUS Health Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ BLU opened at $7.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day moving average is $9.54. BELLUS Health Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $12.69. The stock has a market cap of $991.04 million, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 0.14.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.