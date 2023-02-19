Altium Capital Management LP Has $11.95 Million Stock Position in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)

Altium Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,132,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the quarter. BELLUS Health accounts for approximately 4.4% of Altium Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Altium Capital Management LP owned about 0.90% of BELLUS Health worth $11,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BLU. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in BELLUS Health by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in BELLUS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in BELLUS Health by 394.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in BELLUS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BELLUS Health Trading Up 1.0 %
NASDAQ BLU opened at $7.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day moving average is $9.54. BELLUS Health Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $12.69. The stock has a market cap of $991.04 million, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 0.14.
About BELLUS Health
BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.
