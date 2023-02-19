Altium Capital Management LP Has $4.10 Million Stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Altium Capital Management LP grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 750,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Karyopharm Therapeutics comprises approximately 1.5% of Altium Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Altium Capital Management LP owned about 0.92% of Karyopharm Therapeutics worth $4,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 98.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,966,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453,021 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 17.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,960,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,190,000 after purchasing an additional 601,901 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2,000.9% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,745,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,337 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 31.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,446,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,523,000 after purchasing an additional 347,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 52.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,335,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,839,000 after purchasing an additional 457,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ KPTI opened at $3.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.43. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $14.73. The company has a market capitalization of $288.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of -0.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Karyopharm Therapeutics Profile

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KPTI shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Karyopharm Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

