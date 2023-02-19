Altium Capital Management LP Has $7.01 Million Stake in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Altium Capital Management LP cut its stake in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,883,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,116,290 shares during the period. ADMA Biologics accounts for 2.6% of Altium Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Altium Capital Management LP’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $7,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADMA. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 75.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,889,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,272 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 367.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,964,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330,710 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 340.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,603,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,043 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,665,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 158.3% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,301,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 797,749 shares during the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ADMA Biologics news, CEO Adam S. Grossman bought 14,983 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.86 per share, for a total transaction of $42,851.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,203,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,302,604.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADMA shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

ADMA Biologics stock opened at $3.63 on Friday. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $3.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average of $3.05.

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

