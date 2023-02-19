Altium Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Altium Capital Management LP grew its holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) by 391.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 155,360 shares during the period. AngioDynamics accounts for about 1.5% of Altium Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Altium Capital Management LP owned 0.50% of AngioDynamics worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AngioDynamics by 35.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,315 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,955,000 after purchasing an additional 97,632 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 12,231 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 7,490 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 4,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $59,997.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,497.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AngioDynamics Trading Up 1.5 %

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

ANGO opened at $13.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.30. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.71 and a 1 year high of $24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $85.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.05 million. Analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

AngioDynamics Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

