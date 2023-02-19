Altium Capital Management LP Invests $1.02 Million in Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR)

Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 320,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 80.0% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 424,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 188,764 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 60.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 116,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 43,713 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $358,000. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 21.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 30,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 18.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Larimar Therapeutics Stock Performance

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Shares of LRMR stock opened at $6.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average is $3.62. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $6.85.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

