Altium Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 105,000 uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 105,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,000. Altium Capital Management LP owned 0.22% of uniQure as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QURE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,341 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,908,000 after purchasing an additional 72,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paula Soteropoulos sold 6,200 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $157,356.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,775.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paula Soteropoulos sold 6,200 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $157,356.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,775.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ricardo Dolmetsch sold 2,219 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $49,483.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,153.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,954 shares of company stock worth $737,780. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QURE opened at $20.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.14. The firm has a market cap of $969.54 million, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.09. uniQure has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $28.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on uniQure from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on uniQure from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, uniQure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

uniQure NV engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

