Altium Capital Management LP Sells 160,200 Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Altium Capital Management LP decreased its position in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 193,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 160,200 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cara Therapeutics were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 17.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 27.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cara Therapeutics to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.60.

NASDAQ:CARA opened at $10.76 on Friday. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $13.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.18 million, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 0.97.

In related news, CEO Christopher Posner sold 4,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $49,453.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,151,966. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher Posner sold 4,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $49,453.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,151,966. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $39,512.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 166,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,919.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,954 shares of company stock worth $147,171. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

