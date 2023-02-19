AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Issues Earnings Results

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $1.29, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $964.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.07 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

AMC Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $27.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 226.10 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. AMC Networks has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $44.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Networks

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMCX. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in AMC Networks by 26.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 18.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 54.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 4.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About AMC Networks

AMCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AMC Networks from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on AMC Networks from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AMC Networks from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered AMC Networks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.S., and AMC, IFC, and the Sundance Channel in Canada.

