American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 0.07%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS.
Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $11.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.69.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 703.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 7,084 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,890 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.
American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.
