Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Short Interest Down 8.3% in January

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 776,900 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the January 15th total of 847,300 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 552,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AMP stock opened at $351.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $330.42 and a 200-day moving average of $303.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $219.99 and a 12-month high of $357.46. The firm has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 70.64% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 30.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.27%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMP. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.79, for a total transaction of $2,044,955.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,646,948.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,953 shares of company stock worth $31,006,799. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.