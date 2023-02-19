Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Short Interest Down 8.3% in January

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 776,900 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the January 15th total of 847,300 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 552,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of AMP stock opened at $351.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $330.42 and a 200-day moving average of $303.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $219.99 and a 12-month high of $357.46. The firm has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50.
Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 70.64% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 30.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend
Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMP. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.18.
In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.79, for a total transaction of $2,044,955.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,646,948.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,953 shares of company stock worth $31,006,799. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.
About Ameriprise Financial
Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.
