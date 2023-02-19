Amp Price Hits $0.0048 on Top Exchanges (AMP)

Amp (AMP) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Over the last seven days, Amp has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One Amp token can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Amp has a market capitalization of $173.13 million and approximately $4.54 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002151 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $104.38 or 0.00423553 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000102 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,914.11 or 0.28056929 BTC.
- DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000037 BTC.
Amp Profile
Amp’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,610,691 tokens. Amp’s official Twitter account is @amptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Amp is amptoken.org. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Amp is medium.com/amptoken.
Amp Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amp directly using US dollars.
