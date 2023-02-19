Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

AMLX has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.20.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

AMLX stock opened at $37.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.46 and its 200 day moving average is $33.02. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $41.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $13,284,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $16,925,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $1,202,000. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

