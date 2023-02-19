Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.
AMLX has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.20.
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
AMLX stock opened at $37.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.46 and its 200 day moving average is $33.02. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $41.93.
About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
