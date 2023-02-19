Analysts Set GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Price Target at $208.00

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $208.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GN Store Nord A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of GN Store Nord A/S from 344.00 to 208.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

GN Store Nord A/S stock opened at $71.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.52. GN Store Nord A/S has a 1 year low of $46.88 and a 1 year high of $163.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.29.

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. The firm operates through the GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments. It facilitates communication between people through intelligent hearing, audio, video, and gaming technology. The company was founded by Carl Frederik Tietgen on June 1, 1869 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

