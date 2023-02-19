Analysts Set Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Target Price at $51.86

Shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.86.
Several brokerages have weighed in on SIEN. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Sientra to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. William Blair cut shares of Sientra from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sientra in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Sientra Price Performance
NASDAQ:SIEN opened at $1.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average of $4.35. Sientra has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $30.30.
About Sientra
Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.
