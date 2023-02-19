Analysts Set Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Target Price at $51.86

Shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.86.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SIEN. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Sientra to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. William Blair cut shares of Sientra from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sientra in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:SIEN opened at $1.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average of $4.35. Sientra has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $30.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sientra by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,921,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 724,763 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sientra by 758.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 966,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 853,500 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Sientra by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,297,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,842 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sientra by 1,512.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 234,500 shares in the last quarter. 29.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

