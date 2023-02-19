Analyzing Global Eagle Entertainment (OTCMKTS:GEENQ) and EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS)

Global Eagle Entertainment (OTCMKTS:GEENQ – Get Rating) and EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Global Eagle Entertainment and EchoStar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Eagle Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A EchoStar 0 1 1 0 2.50

EchoStar has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.15%. Given EchoStar’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EchoStar is more favorable than Global Eagle Entertainment.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Eagle Entertainment N/A N/A N/A EchoStar 2.57% 2.78% 1.59%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global Eagle Entertainment and EchoStar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Global Eagle Entertainment and EchoStar’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Eagle Entertainment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A EchoStar $2.00 billion 0.76 $72.88 million $0.61 29.98

EchoStar has higher revenue and earnings than Global Eagle Entertainment.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.1% of EchoStar shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Global Eagle Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 59.1% of EchoStar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

EchoStar beats Global Eagle Entertainment on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Eagle Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. provides media and satellite-based connectivity solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games, as well as post-production services for and to the airline, maritime, and other away-from-home non-theatrical markets. This segment also offers value-added services, such as selection, purchase, production, customer support, software development, creative services, and technical editing and curating of media content in connection with the integration and servicing of entertainment programs, as well as sourcing of advertising from agencies and directly from brands. The Connectivity segment provides satellite-based connectivity services to enterprise and government customers in the aviation, maritime, and land markets. This segment offers satellite-based Internet access, streaming and broadcast live television, on-demand content, and texting services, as well as games, e-commerce, travel-related information, and backhaul solutions. It also sells and leases equipment that enables satellite-based services to operate on aircraft; and connectivity-enabled solutions for advertising, operational performance management, and analytics. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. On July 22, 2020, Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on January 29, 2021.

About EchoStar

(Get Rating)

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers. The ESS segment owns and leases in-orbit satellites and licenses to lease capacity on a full time and occasional use. The company was founded by Charlie William Ergen, Candy Ergen, and James DeFranco in 1980 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

