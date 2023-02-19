Angel Pond Holdings Co. (NYSE:POND) Shares Sold by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC trimmed its position in shares of Angel Pond Holdings Co. (NYSE:POND – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 468,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,892 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC owned approximately 1.41% of Angel Pond worth $4,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of POND. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Angel Pond by 10.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 30,629 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Pond in the second quarter valued at about $1,181,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Pond in the third quarter valued at about $381,000. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Angel Pond alerts:

Angel Pond Price Performance

Shares of POND opened at $2.80 on Friday. Angel Pond Holdings Co. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $14.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.10.

About Angel Pond

Angel Pond Holdings Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target businesses within technology-enabled sectors, including e-commerce; enterprise software and cloud computing; and fintech.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Pond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Pond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.