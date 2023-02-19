Ankr Market Cap Reaches $319.05 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ankr token can now be bought for about $0.0330 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a market cap of $319.05 million and approximately $36.11 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00009466 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00044894 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00028969 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001699 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00018844 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004021 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.57 or 0.00216254 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,772.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.03262905 USD and is down -1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 166 active market(s) with $41,125,600.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

