Apollo Endosurgery (APEN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th.

Apollo Endosurgery Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APEN opened at $9.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 2.30. Apollo Endosurgery has a 1 year low of $3.49 and a 1 year high of $10.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Apollo Endosurgery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen lowered Apollo Endosurgery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered Apollo Endosurgery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 542.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 26,473 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 23,395 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 821,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 169,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, the OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and the Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

