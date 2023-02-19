Apollo Endosurgery (APEN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th.
Apollo Endosurgery Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:APEN opened at $9.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 2.30. Apollo Endosurgery has a 1 year low of $3.49 and a 1 year high of $10.30.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Apollo Endosurgery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen lowered Apollo Endosurgery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered Apollo Endosurgery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.
Institutional Trading of Apollo Endosurgery
Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile
Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, the OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and the Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.
Featured Articles
