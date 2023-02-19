Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -($0.33-0.27) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.31). The company issued revenue guidance of $130-132 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $131.36 million. Appian also updated its FY23 guidance to $-1.14-1.07 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APPN. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Appian from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Appian from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Appian from $71.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Appian from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Appian currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.44.

Shares of APPN opened at $45.96 on Friday. Appian has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $66.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.73.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 175,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.98 per share, with a total value of $5,596,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,992,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at $287,580,725.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 41,648 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,649,677.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,727,176 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $385,293,441.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 635,916 shares of company stock valued at $23,735,946. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,856,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,477,000 after acquiring an additional 138,431 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,825,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,975,000 after acquiring an additional 31,912 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,266,000 after acquiring an additional 151,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,837,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. 50.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measure business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

