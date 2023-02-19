Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584,644 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 167,707 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $47,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 53.2% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $115.44 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $142.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.01. The company has a market capitalization of $97.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.78% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Applied Materials from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.68.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Articles

