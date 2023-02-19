Aramark (ARMK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on March 8th

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st.

Aramark has a payout ratio of 17.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Aramark to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.3%.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark Stock Performance

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $38.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.67. Aramark has a 12-month low of $28.74 and a 12-month high of $45.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Aramark

ARMK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Aramark from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Aramark from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Aramark from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Aramark from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

In other Aramark news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 9,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $401,520.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,723,222.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Aramark news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 9,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $401,520.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,723,222.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 30,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $1,308,489.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 281,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,961,576.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aramark

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 35.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the first quarter worth $174,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the first quarter worth $203,000.

About Aramark

(Get Rating)

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.