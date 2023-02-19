ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Stock Position Lowered by Towle & Co

Towle & Co lessened its position in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) by 97.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 766,530 shares during the period. Towle & Co’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 166.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 11.4% in the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 6.7% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America cut ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ArcelorMittal from €24.50 ($26.34) to €23.00 ($24.73) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group cut ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.94.

MT traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $30.04. 1,795,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,731,135. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $34.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.44.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA; Brazil; Europe; Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

