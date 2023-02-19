Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target Increased to $74.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Arch Capital Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.50.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $67.81 on Wednesday. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $68.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.31 and a 200-day moving average of $54.84. The firm has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.76.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.80. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,764,306.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 756,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,702,111.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,397,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 631,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,767,000 after buying an additional 101,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 206.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

