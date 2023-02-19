Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Position Decreased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,832 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $15,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 299,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,228,000 after acquiring an additional 32,336 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 44.1% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at $553,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $2,426,982.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,401,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

NYSE ADM opened at $81.59 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $70.02 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.53. The firm has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $26.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 23.35%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Other, and Corporate. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

