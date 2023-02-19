Ardor Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.65 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 19th. Ardor has a total market cap of $103.41 million and $2.65 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000417 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ardor has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00081560 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00058725 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000367 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00031937 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00010685 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001136 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001875 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003934 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000241 BTC.
Ardor Coin Profile
Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org.
Buying and Selling Ardor
