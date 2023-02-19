Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,362,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356,070 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Ares Acquisition were worth $33,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Ares Acquisition by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,737,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,965,000 after purchasing an additional 52,667 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in Ares Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Ares Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ares Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in Ares Acquisition by 52.4% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 196,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 67,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Acquisition alerts:

Ares Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Ares Acquisition stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. Ares Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $10.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average of $10.01.

About Ares Acquisition

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.