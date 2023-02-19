Ark (ARK) Price Tops $0.38

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. During the last week, Ark has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001536 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a total market cap of $64.92 million and approximately $5.43 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00010397 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000284 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004973 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004735 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00007619 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00005059 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000970 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003644 BTC.

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 171,145,714 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

