Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator's stock.

ARKR stock opened at $19.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.44 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.07. Ark Restaurants has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $22.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.88 million for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 14.95%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 20.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 10,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.36 per share, for a total transaction of $169,080.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 113,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,342.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKR. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Ark Restaurants by 107.8% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ark Restaurants by 2.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Ark Restaurants by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 39,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Verdad Advisers LP purchased a new position in Ark Restaurants during the third quarter valued at $744,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and bars, fast food concepts, and catering operations. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV, and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded on January 4, 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

