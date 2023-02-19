Arweave (AR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $114.16 Million

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Arweave has a total market cap of $427.37 million and $114.16 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Arweave has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for $12.80 or 0.00052122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24,552.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.81 or 0.00557220 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00173044 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000818 BTC.
About Arweave
Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org.
Arweave Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.
