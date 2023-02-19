ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Stake Raised by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 473,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASX. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 12.0% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 30,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 11,428 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 230.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 139,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 97,313 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ASE Technology by 2.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

ASE Technology Stock Down 1.0 %

ASX opened at $7.10 on Friday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.93 and its 200-day moving average is $6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASE Technology Profile

ASX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. China Renaissance downgraded ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

(Get Rating)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.